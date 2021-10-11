Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish remanded to 3-day police custody

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra who is accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh, was sent to police custody for 3 days after being arrested on Saturday.

Mishra was questioned for over 12 hours in Lakhimpur Kheri. The police said he had been giving "evasive answers" and not cooperating.

The UP police have filed a case of murder against Ashish Mishra but have not arrested him so far. Though the Union Minister admits the SUV that ran over farmers belongs to him, he maintains his son was not in it.



Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha "warned" the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government that its deadline to sack and arrest Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra ends on October 11 (Monday), failing which it will start phase-wise protests against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Ashish Mishra has been named in an FIR filed by the farmers who said he drove into a gathering of slogan-shouting demonstrators amid a peaceful black flag protest last Sunday. Eight people, including four farmers, two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist with local news channel, were killed in the violence erupted in Lakhimpur district during farmers' protest last week.

