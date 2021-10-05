e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:08 PM IST

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev meets family of young farmer who was crushed to death; see pics

FPJ Web Desk
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev meets family of young farmer who was crushed to death; see pics | Twitter/@SushmitaDevAITC

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev meets family of young farmer who was crushed to death; see pics | Twitter/@SushmitaDevAITC

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Tuesday met the family of the young farmer who was crushed to death in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Taking to Twitter, Sushmita Dev said West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee "stands with the farmers to repeal the black laws and stop these brutal injustices".

"Heart breaking to meet the family of the young farmer who was crushed to death in #LakhimpurKheri," the TMC MP wrote.

"@MamataOfficial stands with the farmers to repeal the black laws & stop these brutal injustices. She fought in Singur & she assured to continue fighting for farmers of India," she added.

For the unversed, eight people were killed Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to Lakhimpur.

Four of the dead were farmers, who were allegedly mowed down by vehicle driven by BJP workers. The other four were BJP workers and a driver who were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and killed by the protesters.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged a case against Union minister Ajay Mishra's son but no arrest has been made so far.

Meanwhile, with regular traffic on roads and shops opening shutters, life slowly returned to normalcy on Tuesday in violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Security personnel stood on guard at places on the way to Tikonia village where the incident unfolded on Sunday.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC is still in force in Lakhimpur and internet services restricted, news agency PTI reported.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:08 PM IST
