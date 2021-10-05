Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot cancels lunch with Charanjit Singh Channi to avoid backlash

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cancelled lunch with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday due to Lakhimpur Kheri violence and detention of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“AICC has given a two-day program. Eight formers were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri and there is outrage across the country and in-charge general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has also been detained in UP. The AICC has called for agitation on October 5-6 to show solidarity with farmers. Looking at these situations the visit and lunch of Punjab CM at my residence has been cancelled,” tweeted Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday morning.

Observers say that the tweet by Gehlot underlines that at such a time, a program like lunch would send a wrong political message, so he thought it is appropriate to cancel it. It is to note that Channi was coming to meet Gehlot on Tuesday and Gehlot was to host a lunch in honour of him.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 02:22 PM IST