Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, other Congress leaders meet victims' families - See pics

A Congress delegation of senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and met the family members of three people killed in violence that erupted during a farmers' protest on Sunday.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that families of the deceased in Lakhimpur Kheri violence want justice, not compensation.

Congress delegation including Rahul Gandhi and Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family of deceased farmer Nakshatra Singh in Naya Purwa village in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

While speaking to the media, Priyanka said, "The families of deceased farmers do not want compensation, they want justice. Justice can not be possible unless MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni resigns from his post. An impartial probe is not possible under him. If the Uttar Pradesh government can arrest us without FIR, why can not they arrest him MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra?"

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was detained at the PAC guest house in Sitapur since Monday morning, asserted that the farmers killed in the violence "deserve justice".

The Congress leaders drove to the Chaukhada farm residence of deceased Lovepreet Singh, spoke to the bereaved family members and conveyed their deepest condolences to them, party sources told PTI.

They sat on the floor of the house along with the father and sisters of the deceased and were seen listening to them intently.

"Shared the grief of martyr Lovepreet's family, but till justice is done, this satyagraha will continue," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Congress leaders also visited the house of local journalist Raman Kashyap in the Nighasan area of the district and met his family members. Kashyap was among the eight people, including four farmers, killed in Sunday's violence.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family of journalist late Raman Kashyap in Lakhimpur and expressed their condolences. #NyayHokarRahega," the Uttar Pradesh Congress said in a tweet and posted pictures of the meeting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

The Congress leaders later drove to the house of another deceased farmer, Nakshatra Singh, at Dhaurhara.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi, the party leaders will spend the night in Lucknow and are scheduled to visit the remaining two bereaved families in Bahraich on Thursday.

Besides Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi and Deepender Singh Hooda were part of the Congress delegation that met the bereaved families.

Priyanka Gandhi was adamant on meeting the families of the farmers killed in Sunday's violence and had asserted that she would proceed to Lakhimpur as soon as she was released from detention. She was released from detention in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday. Of the eight killed, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The other four were two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and Kashyap, a journalist working for a private television channel.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:12 AM IST