Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress asks state units to observe 'maun vrat' outside Raj Bhawans

The Congress has asked all its state and Union Territory unit chiefs to observe a three-hour ‘maun’ this Monday and demanded the immediate removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra and the arrest of his son Ashish Mishra and all of the others in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The 'maun vrat' will be observed between 10 am and 1 pm outside Raj Bhavans or centra government offices.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The state congress committees should ensure the participation of senior leaders, MPS, MLAs, party functionaries, and heads of frontal organizations and cells, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu has already observed 'maun' since Friday night as he reached Lakhimpur Kheri. he also observed a hunger strike, which he withdrew on Saturday after Asish Mishra went to the police for interrogation.

Venugopal described the October 3 incident as a "chilling daylight murder of farmers" and said it has shaken the conscience of the entire country.

In an incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, eight people, including four farmers were killed after allegedly being mowed down by the MoS Ajay Mishra's son in an SUV during a protest.

(with inputs from sources)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 08:54 PM IST