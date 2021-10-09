Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish quizzed for over 9 hours by SIT

Lucknow: Six days after the Lakhimpur violence that killed eight people including four farmers, prime accused Ashish Mishra, son of the union home minister for state Ajay Mishra appeared before police. The officials of Special Investigation Team (SIT) quizzed him for nearly nine hours but he is yet to arrested. He appeared before the SIT on Saturday morning after a second summon was served to him the previous day after not turning up for the interrogation.

The Supreme Court while hearing this case on Friday had expressed dissatisfaction over the state government’s action in the case.

Police teams conducted raids at few places in Lucknow on Saturday in search of Ankit Das who owned another vehicle that crushed the farmers along with the one by the minister’s son. Ankit Das is the nephew of a former politician.

According to the police officials at Lakhimpur, Ashish Mishra carried several pen drives and videos to prove that he was not present at the crime spot and instead present at a function nearby. However, he could not provide exact information about his presence between 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm on October 4 when the incident occurred. Mishra was quizzed in front of two of his legal aides and a magistrate. The magistrate was specially called to record the statements of prime suspect in the case. Two of the accomplices of Ashish were arrested on Thursday.

A large number of supporters of the minister gathered at the residence and BJP office in Lakhimpur and shouted slogans in favour of the accused. The minister Ajay Mishra once again said that his son was innocent and not present at all when the incident took place. Sensing trouble, the district administration made elaborate security arrangements at all these places in Lakhimpur. In the evening, the security forces took out a flag march in the city and internet services in the area have been disconnected again. The SIT members asked 32 questions from Ashish Mishra and examined the videos produced by him.

Meanwhile, the joint front of farmers has demanded that union minister should be dismissed and be arrested on the charges of spreading disharmony, murder and conspiracy. The farmers have announced to hold a Rail Roko protest on October 18 and a grand panchayat in Lucknow on October 28 regarding Lakhimpur incident. Their leader Rakesh Tikait has announced to burn effigies of PM and Home Minister on the day of Dussehra in protest against the killing of farmers.

