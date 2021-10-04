Lakhimpur Kheri violence: BJP Varun Gandhi shoots letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, demands CBI probe

Lucknow: Not only the opposition parties but also leaders within the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) too have raised voice against Lakhimpur incident. BJP MP from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, Varun Gandhi has shot a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath demanding CBI probe in the matter. He has also demanded that murder case be registered against the culprits in the Lakhimpur incident.

It the letter written to Yogi on Monday, Varun has asked the state government to give at least Rs one crore as compensation to deceased farmers and others. He paid homage to the deceased farmers after according them the status of martyr. He said that Lakhimpur incident is shocking in a country, which had observed the anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi the preacher of non-violence. Varun said that there should be no place of violence in this country. He said that suspects in the case be identified and case under section 302 of IPC should be registered against them and those guilty must be booked.

It may be mentioned that the firebrand BJP leader has been cornering his own government over the issues related to farmers in the past also. Last month he had written a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath raising seven demands from farmers. Most of these demands are those raised during the recently held Kisan Maha Panchayat at Muzaffarnagar.

Varun had earlier asked the UP government to increase sugar cane price to Rs 400 per quintal and ensure hundred percent purchase of wheat & paddy on MSP. Besides, he has also raised the issue of non-payment of cane dues, reduction in power tariff for farmers and effective control on stray cattle. In the letter, Varun had stated that the state government must listen to the voice of the peasants.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 06:04 PM IST