Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra surrenders at district jail following Supreme Court orders

Mos Home Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra accused in a murder case, today surrendered before the police in Uttar Pradesh. He has been sent back to the Lakhimpur prison. The Supreme Court had last week cancelled his bail and given him a week to surrender.

Ashish Mishra is accused of running over farmers during a protest demonstration against the now-repealed contentious farm laws. He has been charged with the murder of farmers and a journalist.

This comes just a week after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail and further granted him a week to surrender.

Ashish surrendered in the court a day ahead of the expiry of his bail term.

Uttar Pradesh | Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Accused Ashish Mishra surrendered at Lakhimpur Kheri District Jail. pic.twitter.com/5Ov3aTSKz2 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 24, 2022

He was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in February 2022. This pertains to the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021, where eight people including four farmers were killed.

Last week, the apex court, while hearing the petitions filed by farmers challenging the accused's bail, ruled against Ashish Mishra.

The three-judge bench noted that the victims of the violence were denied the right of hearing in the Allahabad High Court which had granted bail to Mishra. It also asked the high court to reconsider the bail granted to Ashish Mishra.

The incident dates back to October 3, 2021, when a group of farmers was protesting in Lakhimpur Kheri district against the Centre's three farm laws. However, a violent clash broke out between the farmers following which an SUV reportedly owned by Union MoS Ajay Mishra, ran over the farmers, killing four of them.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 04:29 PM IST