Lakhimpur Kheri School Shooting: Cryptic Instagram Post, 2 Pistols Under Police Scanner | VIDEO

Police are examining an alleged Instagram post, firearms and CCTV footage to reconstruct the events surrounding the school shooting | AI Generated Image (X - @HateDetectors)

Lakhimpur Kheri, September 22, 2026: A cryptic Instagram post, two country-made pistols and the recent interactions between Mohd Saud Ansari and a woman teacher have emerged as key elements in the police investigation into the shooting at Children’s Academy School in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Ansari allegedly shot the teacher dead inside the school on Monday before killing himself. Hours before the shooting, a message appeared on an Instagram account allegedly linked to him, asking people to delete his photographs and messages and report his Facebook account. Police are examining the post as they try to establish the sequence of events that led to the shooting.

Angered by his girlfriend ending their relationship, a 27-year-old man entered a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, shot her dead in front of students and then killed himself, police said.



The incident took place around 11:30 am on Monday at Children’s Academy School.… pic.twitter.com/Hs4763J7ba — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) September 22, 2026

Cryptic Post Before Shooting

“If I die suddenly, I respectfully request you all please delete my pictures from your phone and social network, clear my messages and report my Facebook account.....” the Instagram post read.

The account, identified as “onior5911”, is allegedly linked to Ansari. Investigators are looking at the timing and contents of the message, although officials have cautioned that a social media post alone cannot establish the motive behind the shooting.

Other posts on the account are also under scrutiny. One photograph carried the words “feelings died, ego survived”, while another read “use bhool ja use bhool ja”.

The posts have added another layer to the investigation, but their significance will depend on whether police can establish a clear connection between them and the events at the school.

Two Pistols Found In Bag

Police sources said two country-made pistols were allegedly recovered from Ansari’s bag. Investigators are examining why he was carrying two firearms and whether their presence was connected to his visit to the school.

The alleged recovery is significant because investigators are trying to reconstruct what happened before Ansari reached the school and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, Hindustan Times reports.

Police sources said Ansari and the teacher were well acquainted and that their families also knew each other. Investigators are examining their recent interactions to understand what happened between them before the shooting.

CCTV, Movements Under Scanner

Police are also checking Ansari’s movements and CCTV footage as they piece together the events leading up to the shooting. The footage, along with the pair’s recent interactions and Ansari’s social media activity, forms part of the material being examined by investigators.

For now, the Instagram posts, the alleged recovery of the two pistols and earlier messages remain separate pieces of the investigation. Police are trying to establish whether they were connected to the same sequence of events or were unrelated to the shooting.

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The material available so far raises questions about what happened before Ansari entered the school, but it does not by itself establish a motive. The investigation will have to determine whether the online messages, firearms and his interactions with the teacher can be linked through evidence.

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