Lakhimpur Kheri School Horror: CCTV Shows Accused Dragging Teacher Upstairs Moments Before Shooting Her Dead, Killing Self

Fresh CCTV footage showing the moments before the fatal shooting of a schoolteacher inside a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri has surfaced and is circulating on social media.

The footage appears to show the accused, identified as 28-year-old Saud Ansari, entering the school premises and walking towards the school ground. He is then seen grabbing teacher Nishat Fatima and dragging her towards the school building, with students and staff visible in the vicinity.

The disturbing visuals reportedly capture the moments leading up to the shooting that took place inside the school on Monday. The footage is now being examined as part of the investigation into the incident.

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Teacher Shot Dead Inside School

A 26-year-old schoolteacher was allegedly shot dead by Ansari inside the school on Monday morning, triggering panic among around 350 children present on the premises. The accused later died by suicide.

The incident took place at around 11:30 am at Children Academy near the Shahpura Kothi intersection in the heart of Lakhimpur Kheri.

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According to preliminary information, Ansari, a resident of Naurangabad, entered the school and met Fatima. The two reportedly spoke for some time before moving towards the second floor, near the nursery and senior nursery classrooms.

As school staff began gathering in the area, Ansari allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and shot Fatima. Moments later, he shot himself.

Two Gunshots Send School Into Panic

The sound of two gunshots sent the school into chaos, with children screaming and running for safety. Examinations were reportedly underway at the time, and a large number of young students were present on the campus.

Both Fatima and Ansari died at the spot.

The newly surfaced CCTV footage has provided visuals of the events immediately preceding the shooting, including Ansari allegedly taking Fatima towards the school building. Police are expected to examine the footage along with other evidence collected from the scene.

Police Probe Motive Behind Shooting

Following the incident, senior officials, including District Magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Dr Khyati Garg and City Circle Officer Vivek Tiwari, reached the school.

The area was secured and forensic teams collected evidence from the premises.

SP Khyati Garg confirmed the deaths and said the motive behind the shooting was being investigated. Police are also probing how Ansari entered the school carrying a weapon and the circumstances that led to the confrontation.

The incident has also raised questions over security arrangements at schools, particularly those attended by young children.