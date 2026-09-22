Karnataka: 91-Year-Old Woman Dies After Monkey Knocks Her Down Outside Her House; CCTV Video Surfaces

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A 91-year-old woman died after a monkey allegedly knocked her to the ground outside her house in Karnataka’s Koppal district on Saturday evening. The incident, captured on a nearby CCTV camera, shows the animal suddenly approaching the elderly woman and causing her to fall.

The deceased has been identified as Najmunnisa Begum. She sustained a head injury in the fall and was rushed to a hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Monkey Suddenly Jumps At Elderly Woman

According to the CCTV footage, Najmunnisa stepped outside her home after hearing a noise. As she stood outside, a monkey suddenly jumped towards her, knocking her to the ground.

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The impact left the 91-year-old injured, with a head injury reported following the fall. The incident unfolded within moments, leaving little time for her to react.

Monkey Appears To Approach Another Woman

The commotion alerted another elderly woman inside the house, who came outside to check what had happened.

The monkey appeared to approach her as well, prompting concern among those present. However, people from the surrounding area soon rushed to the spot, following which the animal fled.

Najmunnisa was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment but died from the injuries she sustained.

CCTV Footage Captures Entire Incident

The nearby CCTV camera recorded the sequence of events, from Najmunnisa stepping outside after hearing a noise to the monkey suddenly jumping towards her and knocking her down.

The footage captures how quickly the incident unfolded, as the elderly woman fell and another woman came outside after hearing the commotion.