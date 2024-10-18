Laddakh: NAPM Supports Call For 6th Schedule To Protect Himalayas; Supports Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

NAPM activists express solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and Ladakhi protestors during their hunger strike for the Sixth Schedule and protection of the Himalayas | Facebook

Mumbai: The National Alliance of People’s Moverment (NAPM) expressed solidarity with the Ladakhi people’s demand for the sixth schedule to save the Himalayas from “destructive development.” The alliance also demanded that the union government should fulfil its promise and invite Ladakhi leadership for a dialogue on issues raised by them.

While climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters enter 14th day of their indefinite hunger strike, NAPM expressed its support to the Ladakhi delegation sitting on fast with a demand to include Ladakh in the sixth schedule of the constitution. The protestors who had started a Delhi Chalo march from Leh were detained by the Delhi Police on September 30 and were released on October 2.

NAPM, an alliance of progressive people’s organisations and movements, has expressed support to the Ladakhi delegation sitting on fast and has also appealed to Indian citizens to support the demands of the people of Ladakh. NAPM said that it is shocked and aggrieved to know that Sonam Wangchuk and his 20 allies from Ladakh are again compelled to begin an indefinite fast at Ladakh Bhawan in Delhi.

The sixth schedule of the constitution includes provisions for administration of tribal areas in eco-sensitive zones. It establishes autonomous councils that have legislative, judicial, executive and financial powers to independently govern these areas. Various parts of states like Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram have been included in the sixth schedule. The march organised by Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance also demanded statehood and a public service commission to Ladakh, and a separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil.

NAPM alleged that the assurances given to 160 Ladakhi protestors of dialogue on their demands would be held by the union government are proven to be false. It demanded that the elected representatives chosen to govern a democratic country must exhibit sensitivity and sensibility to hold a peaceful dialogue with the citizens on their constitutional rights and desire to save Ladakh as well as the Himalayas.

Activists like Arundhati Dhuru, Medha Patkar, Suniti S R, Prafulla Samantara, Neelam Ahluwalia, Ruchit Asha Kamal, Alok Shukla, Dr. Sunilam, Nikita Naidu, Meera Sanghamitra and Soumya Dutta expressed solidarity with the Ladakhi protestors on behalf of all member organisations of NAPM, India.

Read Also Modi is misusing concept of satyagraha: NAPM

Democratic development planning has become an utmost necessity today to ensure that the development paradigm ensures sustainability and justice. This is to be attained expeditiously to prevent the brutal impacts of calamities also aggravated due to climate change. When Ladakh is not only a major part of the Himalayas but also a centre of South Asia, saving Ladakh is necessary and inevitable to save the Himalayas,” said a spokesperson of NAPM.