Ladakh Tragedy: 7 Dead, 20 Injured As School Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Durbuk; Indian Army Conducts Rescue Operation (VIDEO)

 Ladakh Tragedy: 7 Dead, 20 Injured As School Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Durbuk; Indian Army Conducts Rescue Operation
As many as seven people were killed and 20 were injured after a school bus carrying 27 passengers lost control and fell in a 200-metre deep gorge near Durbuk, Ladakh on Thursday.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 09:52 PM IST
Leh (Ladakh), August 22: As many as seven people were killed and 20 were injured after a school bus carrying 27 passengers lost control and fell in a 200-metre deep gorge near Durbuk, Ladakh on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Indian Army officials, "Today at around 1105 hr, a school bus carrying 27 passengers lost control and fell in a gorge approx 5 Km near Durbuk, Ladakh. The accident was noticed by troops deployed in the area who immediately rushed to the accident site and evacuated the victims."

The army stated that all 27 people (including 06 fatal) were initially evacuated to a nearby Military Hospital and Primary Health Centre at Tangste.

Ladakh Tragedy: 7 Dead, 20 Injured As School Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Durbuk; Indian Army Conducts Rescue Operation
Further details are awaited.

