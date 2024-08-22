Ladakh Tragedy: 7 Dead, 20 Injured As School Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Durbuk; Indian Army Conducts Rescue Operation (VIDEO) | X

Leh (Ladakh), August 22: As many as seven people were killed and 20 were injured after a school bus carrying 27 passengers lost control and fell in a 200-metre deep gorge near Durbuk, Ladakh on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Indian Army officials, "Today at around 1105 hr, a school bus carrying 27 passengers lost control and fell in a gorge approx 5 Km near Durbuk, Ladakh. The accident was noticed by troops deployed in the area who immediately rushed to the accident site and evacuated the victims."

#IndianArmy pers demonstrated exemplary courage and compassion in Ladakh today by swiftly responding to a tragic school bus accident near Durbuk.Quick action in evacuating 27 casualties and airlifting the injured to medical facilities saved lives and offered much-needed relief. pic.twitter.com/cPGJOnavic — PRO, Defence, Guwahati (@prodefgau) August 22, 2024

The army stated that all 27 people (including 06 fatal) were initially evacuated to a nearby Military Hospital and Primary Health Centre at Tangste.

"They were subsequently evacuated by air (14 Sorties by military ALH and Cheetal Helicopters) to the Military Hospital at Leh. Post initial exam and treatment 20 cases were sent to SNM Hospital, Leh and one casualty with spine injury was retained in Military Hospital, Leh for MRI and further treatment. Fatal - 07 ( 06 initial and 1 post evacuation in SNM Hospital) Injured - 20 (3 x Children and 17 Females)," it added.

Further details are awaited.