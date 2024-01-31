Ladakh: Local Shepherds Clash With Chinese Soldiers Over Access To Grazing Land; Congress Shares Video | Twitter

Ladakh: The tensions in the border regions in Ladakh is on the rise as the Chinese Army is intruding the region on a regular basis. An incident of Chinese Army patrolling the border area where they engaged in an argument with the shepherds in the region has come to light.

A video has surfaced internet in which it can be seen that a clash erupted between the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and local shepherds as they took their animals for grazing in Ladakh. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the Chinese soldiers are engaged in an argument with the herdsmen in the area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress Party has shared the viral video

Congress Party has shared the viral video on its official social media account and has claimed that the Chinese soldiers stepped on Indian land and clashed with the herdsmen. The Congress party slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the video of the incident went viral on social media. Congress is demanding a strong action against China over the nefarious act.

'China is not desisting from its actions'

Congress tweeted, "China is not desisting from its actions. Now a video has surfaced from Ladakh. In this video, Chinese soldiers are stopping the shepherds from entering our land. Chinese soldiers also clashed with herdsmen. After all, how dare China? How did they dare to set foot on our land? Will PM Modi give a clean chit to China this time too and say - no one has entered. The government should give a strong message to China on this nefarious act."

The shepherds were stopped by the Chinese soldiers

There are reports that the incident took place on January 2 when the shepherds were stopped by the Chinese soldiers who were patrolling in Dungti village of Nyoma in the India- China border region. The incident occurred at the Kakjung area of Nyoma village in Chushul Valley of Ladakh which is on the border of Tibet border and is controlled by China.

The herders and the PLA soldiers were engaged in a heated argument

The viral video shows that the herders and the PLA soldiers are engaged in a heated argument and the herders are seen throwing stones at the vehicles of the PLA soldiers. It can be also seen in the video that the PLA soldiers are pushing the herders along with their animals and forcing them to leave the area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin said that the locals show bravery in front of the PLA and said that they were stopping our people from grazing their animals on our own land.

He said, "See how our local people are showing their bravery in front of the PLA claiming that the area they are stopping is our nomad's grazing land. PLA stopping our nomads from grazing in our territory. Seems it is never a never-ending process due to different lines of perceptions. But I salute our nomads, who always stand to protect our land and stand as the second guardian force of the nation."

He further said, "No doubt that our forces are always with civilians resolving the grazing issues with the PLA, it's all because of their support that our nomads could bravely face the PLA."