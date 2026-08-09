Ladakh L-G VK Saxena Disburses ₹1.10 Crore Incentive To Over 1,200 Pashmina Herders

Ladakh Lt Governor VK Saxena |

Ladakh Lt Governor VK Saxena on Sunday disbursed ₹1.10 crore to more than 1,200 Pashmina goat herders as a production-based incentive, describing the initiative as a milestone in strengthening the Pashmina sector and empowering nomadic herders.

The 25% production-based incentive was announced following the first meeting of the Ladakh Pashmina Development Board last month.

Attending the Changthang Nomadic Festival on the banks of Tso Moriri in Korzok on Sunday, Saxena said the incentive, introduced for the first time, would help increase the income of nomadic Pashmina herders and improve the profitability and sustainability of the sector.

He said the initiative had already led to higher collection of raw Pashmina, with 19 tonnes gathered till July this year, compared with 16 tonnes during the whole of 2025.

₹1.10 Crore Transferred To Herders

Under the scheme, ₹1.10 crore was transferred through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to more than 1,200 Pashmina herders, mostly from Samad, Kharnak and Korzok villages in Changthang district, which are among the largest producers of Pashmina wool.

Herders in Samad received around ₹44 lakh, while those in Kharnak and Korzok received ₹28 lakh and ₹23 lakh, respectively.

Saxena said 60% of the incentive received by beneficiaries would be reinvested in scientific breeding of Pashmina goats, while 20% would go towards procuring modern combing equipment and other infrastructure. The remaining 20% could be used by beneficiaries for household and personal needs, helping ensure their financial sustainability.

The Lt Governor also announced that a revolving fund of ₹8 crore had been provided to the All Changthang Pashmina Growers Marketing Cooperative Society, which operates a Pashmina dehairing plant in Leh, to ensure timely payments to growers for their produce.

Under the arrangement, 50% of the cost of Pashmina will be paid immediately to producers and the balance within two months, ending the payment delays of eight to 10 months that were prevalent earlier.

Push To Double Pashmina Goat Population

Calling for wider adoption of scientific practices, Saxena urged herders to increase average fibre production from the current 200 grams per goat to at least 350 grams.

He also encouraged them to increase the Pashmina goat population from around 2 lakh to at least 4 lakh over the next three years through scientific breeding.

Saxena stressed the need to improve the cleanliness and quality of raw Pashmina to minimise wastage and fetch better prices.

The Lt Governor described Pashmina as a "timeless heritage" of Ladakh and its Changpa nomadic community, which has mastered goat rearing over centuries. He said the community represented resilience, sustainability and harmonious coexistence with nature.

"Pashmina is not merely a product; it is part of Ladakh's cultural identity and the livelihood of thousands of our pastoral families. Our objective is to ensure that those who have preserved this heritage for generations receive a greater share of its economic value," Saxena asserted.

"The Ladakh administration's decision of 25 per cent production-based incentive and the Rs 8-crore revolving fund is strengthening the Pashmina value chain and improving returns to nomadic pastoral communities," the L-G said.

Changthang Festival Draws Over 10,000 Visitors

The Changthang Nomadic Festival attracted more than 10,000 people on Sunday, including a large number of foreign tourists.

What began as a local celebration a few years ago has developed into an international event, attracting visitors from across India and abroad.

Saxena said the festival had become an important platform to showcase Changpa culture, traditional pastoral practices, handicrafts, music, dance, cuisine and the community's way of life to national and international audiences.