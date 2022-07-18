La Ganesan takes oath as temporary Governor of West Bengal | Photo: ANI

After the Weste Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post ahead of filing the nomination for the post of vice-president on Sunday, Manipur Governor La. Ganesan on Monday took oath as the interim Governor of West Bengal in the presence of state chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay, and Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay.

Wives of Manipur Governor and former Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present during the oath-taking ceremony.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari took to Twitter to congratulate Ganesan. “Congratulations to Shri La. Ganesan Ji, Governor of Manipur, for taking the Additional Charge as Governor of West Bengal. As the Leader of Opposition, I heartily welcome you Sir & would like to assure you of my full cooperation,” he wrote.

It may be noted that Dhankhar and the Mamata-led TMC government got into a slugfest on several occasions ever since he was appointed as Bengal’s Governor on July 30, 2019.

CM Mamata Banerjee had several times written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to remove Dhankhar from the post of Governor.

Meanwhile, Dhankhar on Monday filed his nomination as the NDAs Vice Presidential candidate.

PM Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda were also present during his nomination.

