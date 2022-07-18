Who is La Ganesan? Know all about BJP leader who took oath as the acting Governor of West Bengal

Manipur Governor La Ganesan on Monday took oath as the acting Governor of West Bengal, at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata in the presence of state chief minister Mamata Banerjee | Photo: ANI

Manipur Governor La Ganesan on Monday took oath as the acting Governor of West Bengal, at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata in the presence of state chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Additional charge of West Bengal:

President Ram Nath Kovind Sunday accepted the resignation of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been nominated as the vice presidential candidate by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), after which Manipur Governor La. Ganesan was given the additional charge of West Bengal.

Background:

La. Ganesan is from the temple town of Tanjore, the granary of South and the erstwhile capital of medieval Cholas in the year 1945. Born in an orthodox Brahmin family, his association with the Nationalist movement RSS was well ahead of his schooling, since his family was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Political career:

Before being appointed the General Secretary of the TN BJP unit, he was a Pracharak in RSS. He escaped from the police during the 'Emergency' of the 1970s and lived in hiding for about a year. He then served as the National Secretary and later as the Vice President of BJP at the national level. He was also appointed as the President of BJP's Tamil Nadu state unit.

In 1975, he was the Chief Organizer, in South Tamilnadu, of the movement, which worked to restore democracy back in the country.

Ganesan is a former Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha. He replaced the former union minister Najma Heptulla as a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh.

He was appointed as the Joint State Organizer of Tamilnadu RSS and served in the BJP to broaden the base of the party in 1991.

He is a member of the National Executive Committee of BJP since 1991 and is very regular in attending all the Executive meetings to date.

On 22 August 2021, he was appointed 17th Governor of Manipur by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

(with sources inputs)