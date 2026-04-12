'Kya Chor Banega Re Tu': Thief Stuck in Clinic Shutter Overnight, Rescued in Ghaziabad; Internet Funnily Reacts

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A bizarre video from Ghaziabad has gone viral, showing a thief trapped mid-air in a clinic shutter during a botched break-in, prompting hilarious reactions online. The man, who remained stuck overnight, was rescued by police, fire personnel and locals, with netizens mocking the failed theft attempt.

Hanging Mid-Air, Struggling to Stay Alive

In the video, the youth identified as Abhishek appears wedged awkwardly between a partially open rolling shutter and a concrete wall. Initially seen hanging in a near-upside-down position, his legs dangle as rescuers use a ladder to reach him. Several men hold his limbs, carefully lifting and guiding his body to prevent a fall.

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Coordinated Yet Improvised Rescue

Around 6–8 rescuers can be seen shouting instructions and working in sync. They gradually loosen his position and lower him down safely. The operation, though seemingly improvised, is executed with precision, ensuring he does not suffer further injuries.

Trapped Overnight During Theft Attempt

According to report published in NDTV Hindi, the incident occurred late at night when the accused tried to enter the clinic through the roof to commit theft. He lost balance while climbing down and got stuck between the shutter and the wall, leaving his neck severely constricted and his life at risk.

Rescued, Then Handed Over to Police

After being spotted by locals in the morning, the fire department was alerted. A team from Vaishali fire station rushed to the spot and completed the rescue operation. The youth was later handed over to police, who are now questioning him and initiating legal action.

Internet Reacts to ‘Failed Thief’ Moment

The video has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users sharing humorous takes on the failed robbery attempt.

A popular caption mocking the situation loosely translating to “Kya Chor Banega Re Tu” has added to the clip’s viral appeal.