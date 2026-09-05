'Kya Bolu Mein Media Ke Saamne?': Kangana Ranaut Pulls Up Officials Over Unspent MP Funds - VIDEO

Kangana Ranaut |

Mandi: A video of actor-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut in an unusual avatar has gone viral on social media. The Mandi MP, who is known for her outspoken remarks during media interactions, was seen losing her cool while reprimanding officials over the slow utilisation of funds allocated under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

In the viral clip, Kangana can be heard expressing her frustration over the alleged lack of progress, saying, “Kangana ne jo hai 11 crore diye hai aur kaam ek bhi nahi hua, kya bolu main waha pe media ke samne? Ki yahan pe ye sirf tankha khane ke liye aate hain.” Which roughly translated to, “I have given ₹11 crore, and not a single work has been completed. What should I say in front of the media there? That these people only come here to draw their salaries?”

The incident reportedly occurred during a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in her constituency, where Ranaut questioned officials over the delay in executing development projects despite funds being allocated.

“Around Rs 11 crore had been released for development works, but a substantial portion of the funds remained unused even after nearly two years. By March-April, less than Rs 1 crore had been utilised across the entire area, while in Mandi alone, only around Rs 50 to 60 lakh had reportedly been spent out of approximately Rs 5.5 crore,” she alleged.

She further said that several projects remained pending due to delays in securing land and obtaining necessary permissions. In some cases, she alleged, funds had been drawn despite the absence of land or required approvals.