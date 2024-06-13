Kuwait Building Fire: 7 From Tamil Nadu Among 49 Indians Killed In Al-Mangaf Tragedy | X

Chennai: As many as seven persons hailing from different parts of Tamil Nadu are among those killed in the Kuwait inferno, officials in Chennai said on Thursday evening.

Confirming that seven persons from the State had perished in the blaze in which claimed the lives of over 40 Indians, an official dealing with the issue, said efforts are on to bring back the mortal remains of the Tamils to India.

Relatives of the deceased have also approached the respective District Collectorates appealing for help to bring back their mortal remains to their villages. Officials said there were Tamils among those who suffered burn injuries too and the State was coordinating their medical treatment in Kuwait and if need be, bring them to Tamil Nadu for further treatment.

Expressing shock and grief over the mass casualties, Chief Minister M K Stalin offered his condolences to the families of the victims. “I have directed the Tamil Nadu Welfare and Rehabilitation Commission to collect information about whether there are any workers from Tamil Nadu. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs was in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait as well as the Tamil associations in that country,” he said on Thursday.