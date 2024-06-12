Kuwait Building Fire: PM Modi Calls Urgent Meeting, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh To Visit After 40 Indians Killed In Apartment Blaze

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh said he will be visiting Kuwait tonight after the meeting with PM Modi | X | ANI

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening (June 12) called an urgent meeting to discuss the Kuwait fire incident. According to reports, 40 Indians were killed after an apartment/labour camp in Kuwait caught fire on Wednesday, June 12.

The Prime Minister also instructed Mos Kirti Vardhan Singh to visit Kuwait.

"PM Modi has called us for a meeting and after the meeting I will visit Kuwait," said Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister of India, posted about the incident. "Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," posted S Jaishankar on X.