Kulhad biryani: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga announces India’s first of its kind Jhatka Biryani Brand

New Delhi: Good news was given to the Biryani lovers after Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga announced India’s first of its kind Jhatka Biryani Brand- ‘Kulhad Biryani’.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Bagga said that he had chosen Biryani in keeping to the current graph that showed that mostly Indians craved for Biryani during the pandemic. The graph suggested that in 2020-2021 every minute people had ordered for Biryani. Order shifted from 90 to 115 per minute as per the graph.

“We have already received hundreds of franchise enquiries with the announcement in just a while. As of now we are just targeting Delhi and would launch the brand either March end or early April. In the next six months we would launch the brand across the country. For now, we want Kulhad Biryani to be added to the taste buds of the entire Delhi-NCR,” said Bagga.

Bagga further mentioned that ‘Jhatka Biriyani’ will soon be added in the world of Biryani and Biryani lovers.

“Talks are on with several investors who have shown interest to have a franchisee of Jhatka Biryani. Besides, Franchise enquiry details are available at (https://kulhadbiryani.com) and for more details share an email with kulhadbiryani@gmail.com,” further claimed the brand founder.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:47 PM IST