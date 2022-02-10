Uttarakhand Elections 2022: 'If Congress comes to power, hijab will be worn in schools,' says BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Uttarakhand: BJP national youth wing secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Thursday took potshots at the Congress and said that if they come to power in Uttarakhand they will make the schools ‘Islamic’.

“The Congress comes to power in Uttarakhand, they will do what they is trying to do in Karnataka. Hijab will be worn in the schools in Devbhoomi. Hence, such a party that wants to make the schools Islamic should be kept away from Devbhoomi,” tweeted Bagga in Hindi.

Posting a video of Congress candidate of Mussoorie, Godawari Thapli where she was seen accepting her ‘defeat’ before the polls, Bagga wrote, "Uttarakhand results has been declared."

“Almost every candidate of Congress have understood their defeat. Some of the candidates have even stopped campaigning for the Assembly polls. After the results are declared on March 10 at least 70 per cent of the candidates will cry as Mussouri candidate is crying. Everyone knows the devious face of Congress,” said Bagga to Free Press Journal.

Earlier this day, Bagga who is also the BJP incharge of Uttarakhand, took to Twitter and sarcastically slammed Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“Sonia Gandhi ji Not able to pay her rent after losing elections. Its obvious bcz she can't do scams now but political differences aside i want to help her as a Human being. I launched a campaign #SoniaGandhiReliefFund & sent 10 Rs. to her account, I request everyone to help her,” wrote Bagga.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 11:51 PM IST