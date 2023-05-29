KT Jaleel Birthday: Must-know facts about the popular politician from Kerala

KT Jaleel | Wikipedia

KT Jaleel is an Indian politician from Kerala and is a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Thavanur who was born on May 30, 1967. And, on this day in 2023, take a moment to remember the famous politician, whose life and career, in recent times, have come under extra scrutiny and controversies.

All you need to know about KT Jaleel:

Born in 1967, he completed his primary education at GUPS- Painkanur and AUPS Velimukku and secondary education at a government school in Kuttippuram. His higher education was from PSMO College in Tirurangadi and his M.Phil degree and PhD. from the University of Calicut and Kerala University, Trivandrum respectively.

He followed the Students’ Islamic Movement of India and later joined the Muslim Students Federation which is the student wing of India Union Muslim League but was ousted and sought support from the LDF.

Elected as an MLA from Kuttippuram constituency in 2006 as an independent candidate with the support of the LDF and defeated VV Prakash from Congress in 2011 to gain the seat from Thavanur.

He was accused of nepotism by PK Firos from the India Union Muslim League after he appointed his cousin as the general manager of Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation (KSMDFC) but the case was dismissed by the Kerala High Court in 2019.

Jaleel was also accused and questioned in the 2020 Kerala gold smuggling case by the ED and NIA but denied any involvement and that he was contacting the other accused for charity work by the UAE Government.

Currently he is also serving as an Associate Professor in History at PSMO college and lives in Valanchery.