Krishnanagar, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC's Mahua Moitra Leads Over BJP's Amrita Roy

Krishnanagar, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |

Krishnanagar, located in the Nadia district of West Bengal, is one of the key constituencies in the state. Mahua Moitra from AITC, Amrita Roy from BJP and S. M. Saadi from the CPI (M) are the 3 key candidates from the Krishnanagar constituency. The voters turnout in the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in the Lok Sabha election 2024 was 80.65 per cent.

At 12:07 PM

At 11:50 AM

TMC's Mahua Moitra is currently holding the leads with over 35223 votes against BJP's Amrita Roy, according to recent trend.

At 11 AM

Prime competitors for this seat

Mahua Moitra is a prominent TMC leader and had previously won the seat in 2019. BJP's Amrita Roy, known as the 'Rajmata' (Queen Mother) of Krishnanagar, is a descendant of the 18th-century King of Bengal and is a revered figure in the region. SM Sadi of the CPI(M), had historically dominated this seat, winning it 9 times since 1967.

Previous polls archive - Lok Sabha Election 2019

The Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal witnessed an intense battle during the 2019 general elections. Mahua Moitra, a prominent face of the TMC) contested from Krishnanagar constituency.

The Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, India, is one of the 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Moitra secured 45.00 per cent of the votes, defeating Kalyan Chaubey of BJP by a margin of 614,872 votes.