KRIDL Engineer Goes Missing After Leaving Note Over Contractor Pressure & Pending Payments In Karnataka | Representational Image

Bengaluru, Sep 28: Unable to bear the pressure from the contractors and the sub-contractors for the payments for the work they have executed in Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) has gone absconding for the last 13 days.

Engineer goes missing after note

The AEE Parvez Dharawad (35) has left behind a suicide note in his office saying that he was being haunted by the sub-contractors both in his office and his residence for the payment, and he could not release the payment since the government was not releasing any grants.

Parvez Dharawad was posted at Gadag subdivision. On Sep 12, he went to office as usual and had written the suicide note on that day and kept it on his table. On Sep 13, he told his family members that he had a meeting in Bengaluru and left. By evening, he called his wife and said that he had reached Bengaluru. When he did not call again the next day, his wife tried reaching him but could not get through the line. Growing suspicious, she called his superior officer only to learn that there was no such meeting in Bengaluru and he had not attended office for the last three days. When his colleagues went and searched his office, they found the suicide note and a missing case was registered at Bettageri police station.

Concerns over pending payments

In the suicide note, Parvez had said that the contractors and sub-contractors were coming to his house and office every day and creating a scene for their due payment. "Due to this, my peace of mind and family life has been ruined and I am unable to handle the situation. I am solely responsible for my death. Please depute another AEE to my place and release the funds immediately. Please ensure that my family members are not harassed," he has written in the suicide note.

Since the allotted funds from other departments were not released, works worth over ₹6 crore had been executed from KRIDL itself. Though many requests had been sent to the government, the funds have not been released, Parvez added in the suicide note.

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Police track missing officer

Gadag Superintendent of Police Mithun H N said that Parvez had not committed suicide but had gone absconding. He said that the police were tracking him and his last whereabouts were tracked to Vijayawada Railway Station, where the police have got CCTV footage in which Parvez was seen.