 KPSC Scam: ED Raid Reveals IAS Officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar Fled To Evade Questioning
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KPSC Scam: ED Raid Reveals IAS Officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar Fled To Evade Questioning

The ED, probing the alleged KPSC ‘cash-for-posting’ scam in Karnataka’s veterinary doctor recruitment, raided IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar’s Bengaluru home after he left on emergency leave. The search found no key documents or digital data. Gangwar was summoned to appear before the ED on Aug 25, but remains untraced, with officials also searching his ancestral home.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Tuesday, August 25, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
KPSC Scam: ED Raid Reveals IAS Officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar Fled To Evade Questioning
KPSC Scam: ED Raid Reveals IAS Officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar Fled To Evade Questioning | File photo

Bengaluru: The raid by Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officials on the house of IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar has confirmed that the officer had applied an emergency leave on Friday and went absconding to evade grilling by ED sleuths.

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The ED, which is probing into the `cash for posting' scam in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) during the recruitment of veterinary doctors, had raided the former KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar, Secretary Shantha Kumari, the successful candidates and other people involved in the scam.

Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, who is presently Managing Director of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) was the Comptroller of Examinations during the recruitment process. When the ED officials raided the KPSC scam related people, Gyanendra Kumar applied for an emergency leave saying his father was not well, booked a ticket in Indigo Airlines just 90 minutes before the flight took off to Delhi and left the city.

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Soon after Gyandendra Kumar's disappearance news spread, the Home Minister Priyank Kharge came to his rescue and said  that the officer would return in a day or two. Kharge said that he had personally spoken to Gyandendra Kumar Gangwar, who had gone to attend to his father's health conditions. 

On Sunday and Monday, the ED went to Gangwar's residence and the security initially refused to allow them  inside. HOwever, after the police intervention, they were let in, but the house keys were missing. The ED officials summoned the locksmith and opened the house.

Interestingly, the ED found nothing in the house. Barring a printer, there was no paper or digital material available. The ED officials also conducted a raid on Gyanendra Kumar's ancestral residence in Uttar Pradesh.

After the failed search, the ED officials have issued a notice to him and stuck a copy of the notice on the door of his house, asking him to appear before the ED on Aug 25 with documents related to Veterinary recruitment by KPSC.

However, the officer is yet to be traced.

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