Kota Shocker! 17-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide; 4th case in a row

Kota: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old NEET aspirant died after hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Abhishek Yadav, is a resident of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh and had been living in Kota for the last two years preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET at a coaching institute, police said.

'In the suicide note recovered from his hostel room, the deceased apologised to his parents stating he was in trouble and was under study pressure', said Circle Inspector, Kunhari police station, Ganga Sahay Sharma.

4th student suicide this year in Kota

This is the fourth student suicide this year in Kota, added police.

The body was handed over to family members after a postmortem on Friday morning and a case under section 174 of CrPC was lodged, he further said.

The student's father, however, held the coaching institute responsible for mounting study pressure.

System mounts pressure on students

'Why such situations are emerging that students are committing suicides in Kota and why is system in place that mounts pressure on the students. The governments should take measures," Aaram Singh, father of the deceased student said.

At least 15 student preparing for various competitive examinations had died by suicide last year in 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)

