Kota Doctors Remove Axe Blade From Man's Skull After Midnight Attack In Rajasthan | AI Representational Image

Kota, Jul 12: Doctors in a Kota hospital on Sunday carried out an over three-hour surgery to remove the edge of an axe that was stuck deep into the skull of a man after he was allegedly attacked by unidentified assailants while asleep, police said.

Ramjilal Shariya, 30, a resident of the Bhanwargarh police station area in Baran district, was attacked with an axe by an unidentified assailant on the intervening night of July 11-12 while he was asleep with his wife, Mamta, and a daughter at his home, they said.

On hearing the barking of the dogs, his wife woke up around 2 am and found her husband on the floor in a pool of blood with an axe stuck deep in the left side of his skull, the police said.

With neighbours' help, he was rushed to the government hospital at Bhanwargarh, where doctors referred him to the Baran district hospital. The doctors, after initial treatment, referred him to Kota.

The family, around 5 am on Sunday, reached NMCH hospital with Ramjilal bearing an axe with a handle into his skull.

Read Also Freight Train Engine Failure Disrupts Central Railway Services Between Vashind and Asangaon

The patient was brought in critical condition with a 2.5 cm edge of an axe stuck deep into the left side of the skull, very low blood pressure and loss of blood, NMCH Neurosurgery HOD Dr SN Gautam said.

The patient initially underwent treatment to stabilise his condition and blood pressure and a medical examination to assess the damage. However, the CT scan turned challenging with the handle of the axe, he further said.

Doctors perform critical surgery

A team of doctors, around 3 pm, carried out a three-hour surgery and operated on the axe edge, ensuring minimum damage to the brain cells, the HOD said.

The patient is currently in an unstable condition and is not out of danger. The risk will continue to loom large over his life for over eight to ten days, Dr Gautam said.

Police probe attack

Meanwhile, Bhanwargarh Circle Inspector Gopichand Arya said the police lodged a case of attempt to murder against an unidentified assailant under the BNS, and efforts are underway to trace him.

The victim worked as a tractor driver, and the reason behind the fatal attack on him was yet to be ascertained, as no past enmity surfaced so far.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)