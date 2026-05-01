Kota Chef Deepak Singh Rathore Missing After Falling Into Sea Near Boston While Working On Cruise Ship |

Jaipur: A young chef from Kota, Rajasthan, working on a cruise for a private shipping company has gone missing at sea near the coast of Boston in the USA. On April 25, the family was informed that he had fallen into the sea from the cruise ship while on duty, and now, even after six days, the young man remains untraced. The family has approached the President of India's office to intervene in the matter.

The missing chef, Deepak Singh Rathore (26), had been working with this private American shipping company since 2024. His father,

Mahaveer Singh Rathore, said that he had spoken to his son just one day before the accident. “On the day of the accident, my son was aboard the cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean. We learned of his fall into the sea only after a colleague of his called us. The company is conducting rescue operations, but he is untraced so far,” said the father.

Deepak is the elder of the two sons of Mahaveer Singh, and the family is in utter distress and inconsolable grief after the incident.

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To solicit the central government's help, the family has approached the PMO, Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla, and the President of India's office.

“ I have written a letter to PM Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla and filed a petition with the President of India Secretariat, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu. An official complaint has also been lodged with the Ministry of External Affairs, said Rathore.

Charmesh Sharma, who filed the petition, said that the family has requested the Government of India to coordinate with the US government to conduct a high-level search operation in the Boston maritime region to locate Deepak and bring him back to India.