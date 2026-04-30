5 From MP Dead After Car Carrying Devotees From Vaishno Devi Catches Fire In Rajasthan-- VIDEO

Five People From MP Burnt Alive In Rajasthan After Car Catches Fire During Return From Vaishno Devi -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 5 people from Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur were burnt alive after their moving car caught fire near Alwar of Rajasthan, as reported on Thursday.

According to information, the incident occurred when the victims were returning from a Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

The vehicle was being driven by Vinod, a resident of Nagda in Sheopur, who had taken five passengers to Jammu and Kashmir for darshan at Vaishno Devi. After completing the pilgrimage, all of them were returning to Sheopur.

As the car reached near Alwar district of Rajasthan, smoke suddenly started coming from the engine section. Before anyone could react, the fire quickly spread and engulfed the entire vehicle.

Visuals surface

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, showing the car completely burnt and indicating the intensity of the fire.

#WATCH | Car Catches Fire Near Alwar; Five Pilgrims From MP’s Sheopur Lose Lives #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/YuieLZw5Mn — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 30, 2026

Passersby rush to help

According to eyewitnesses, the passersby and locals rushed to rescue as soon as they noticed the burning car.

They also tried to control the fire using water and other means, but they failed to do so as the fire was intense.

Some passengers were pulled out of the car, however, they had already suffered burn till then.

Police and ambulance teams reached the spot and rushed all the victims to a nearby hospital.

Short circuit suspected

Doctors said that 4 passengers died before reaching the hospital, while driver Vinod later succumbed during treatment, taking the total death toll to 5.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit or a technical fault in the vehicle.

However, police said the exact cause will only be confirmed after a detailed investigation. The car was completely burnt, which may make the investigation more difficult.

The incident has raised serious concerns about vehicle maintenance and safety during long-distance travel.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.