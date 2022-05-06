Korba’s coal reserve exhausted in next 25 years, immediately start working on transition plan: iFOREST

India’s biggest coal producing district Korba has coal reserves for the next 20-25 years only, said International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST), a Delhi-based environmental research group in its detailed report.

The report said, all the three major coal mines of Korba Gevra, Deepika and Kusmunda mines will become non-functional within 30 years.

While interacting with media in Raipur on Friday Chandra Bhushan, President and CEO, iFOREST said, “the biggest impact in Korba will be felt by more than 85,000 workers engaged for livelihood in coal mining and coal-based industry such as thermal power plants, road transportation, coal washery etc.”

The report underlines Korba is highly dependent on the coal industry for jobs and growth. Over 60% of Korba’s GDP and one-in-five jobs are from coal mining and coal-related industries.

Considering the socio-economic conditions, declining coal reserves and unprofitable coal mines, and to counter its negative impacts, the district required, an energy transition, propelled by the fast-growing and cost-competitive renewable energy sector, Chandra Bhushan said.

Therefore, a report - Korba: Planning a Just Transition for India’s Biggest Coal and Power District – was presented before the Chhattisgarh government.

The report stressed that if the government wants to keep the pace of development uninterrupted the district must adopt and start transition planning immediately.

“The transition is not only for a district but also for an economic system which has an impact on other parts of the state as well,” he added.

It has been claimed that the report was presented before members of Chhattisgarh state planning commission who agreed to consider the recommendations of the report.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:12 PM IST