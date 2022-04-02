Konkan Railway delivers two 5 Car DEMU trains to Nepal for cross-border Jayanagar-Kurtha railway link

Konkan Railway has been successful in delivering two 5 Car DEMU Train sets to Nepal Railway Company Limited as well as commencing the operationalization of the cross-border rail link between Jaynagar (India) and Kurtha (Nepal) from 02-04-2022 after the inaugural run on this section.

This Rail link will enhance trade and commerce activities between India and Nepal.

The initial passenger services will start with two 5 Car DEMU Train sets which have been supplied by Konkan Railway to the Government of Nepal against the supply contract awarded to KRCL with funding provided by the Government of Nepal. These rakes are manufactured by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai and have many modern features.

Each 5 car DEMU train set has 1,600 HP propulsion and other advanced features such as one air-conditioned coach, electronic fuel injection, microprocessor-based AC traction, pneumatic suspension and toilets. The Government of Nepal finalized the colour scheme of these train sets based on the National flag of Nepal.

Nepal Railway Company Ltd. has engaged Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, for initial hand-holding and to provide Operations & Maintenance support for a period of one year.

The Nepal Government has formed Nepal Railway Company Limited (NRCL) which has been given the onus of operations & maintenance of train services and the Railway system in the Jaynagar- Kurtha section.

Nepal Railway Company Limited has awarded the contract for starting train operations in Jayanagar - Kurtha to Konkan Railway.

As part of this agreement, Konkan Railway will undertake operations and maintenance of trainsets, provide training to the Nepal Railway employees, supply 26 expert manpower and minimum equipment, create basic systems for Railway Operations and provide technical support for maintenance of track and signalling systems.

The joint working of Nepal Railway Company with Konkan Railway under support from the Government of India and Nepal Government will help the latter to build a robust railway system and will help in strengthening the relationships between the two countries.

"Konkan Railway is happy and privileged to work with the Department of Railways and the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Nepal and be a part of India’s efforts to have good relations with its neighbours," said an official of Konkan Railway.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:14 PM IST