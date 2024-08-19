Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Hasty Cremation Of Trainee Doctor's Body Raises Alarms; Family Demands Answers

Kolkata: Another inexplicable aspect of the rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata’s prominent medical college and hospital is the tearing hurry with which the body was cremated.

‘‘There were three bodies waiting at the crematorium, but our daughter's body was cremated first," news agency ANI quoted the father of the 31-year-old trainee doctor as saying.

Questions have been raised earlier about the excessive delay of more than three hours in allowing the victim’s parents to see the body; also, ‘‘when I finally saw her body it was without clothes and draped in a bedsheet, he has recounted.

Father of deceased doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-death case says, "No results have come out of the inquiry that is being done. We hope we will get results... No one from the department or the college cooperated…

CBI Conducts Psychological Test Of The Prime Accused

CBI on Sunday conducted a psychological test of the prime suspect, Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police who was stationed at the RG Kar Medical College on the night of the incident. Curiously, Roy had access to all departments. He was arrested promptly when a blue tooth device left in the seminar room gave him away, thus giving it the semblance of an open and shut case.