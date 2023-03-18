Kolkata: 'Will Didi join hands with CPI (M) for Third Front?', questions Bengal BJP chief

A day after a closed door meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar questioned whether Mamata will join hands with CPI (M) for a third front.

Addressing a press conference, Majumdar said “Mamata Banerjee should first clear whether she will join hands with CPI (M) and whether she will hold talks with former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya or Biman Basu?”

Referring to the United India rally in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the West Bengal BJP president said everyone from the opposition party that time wanted to become Prime Minister.

Notably, a mega rally was held on January 19, 2019 in Kolkata when the United India Alliance (UIA) was unveiled with 23 parties and 30 leaders participating in it.

'TMC being run by Abhishek Banerjee and I-PAC'

Asked whether the TMC chief during the party's closed door meeting ‘shunned’ its minister Firhad Hakim, Majumdar said "old TMC leaders are being sidelined".

“TMC is now being run by TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC,” added Majumdar.

Meanwhile, the BJP would launch a public outreach programme ‘Gram Gram Chalo, Ghar Ghar Chalo’ from April 6 to April 14.