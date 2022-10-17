Kolkata: Two crores cash and jewellery recovered by police from bizman’s car | Representative pic

Kolkata: Once again huge amounts of cash and jewellery were recovered in the city. Following the complaint of a private bank on October 14, the detective department of Kolkata Police, on Saturday late evening, after raiding a luxurious flat in Howrah’s Shibpur, found two crore rupees cash and valuable jewellery from a car parked at the garage of the apartment.

According to the police officials, they have also seized the bank accounts of the businessman Sailesh Pandey where there were 20 crore rupees.

“We have received a complaint following which the raid was conducted. The probe is on and the search for the businessman and his brother who are absconding is also on,” said Lalbazar sources.

The sources also confirmed that the car from which the cash and jewellery were recovered is registered under Sailesh Pandey’s brother Arvind Pandey.

The Kolkata Police also broke the lock of the flat of the businessman and a search is being conducted.

At the time of reporting, the car was being seized and taken away from the apartment’s garage.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen praised the Kolkata police for their work.

“It seems that such recoveries prove that demonetisation did not help in stopping the circulation of black money. BJP is using such black money to topple elected governments. WB police had caught such an action when BJP was planning to topple the Jharkhand government. We are proud of our police,” said Sen.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that a section of people is minting ‘huge wealth with help of TMC’.