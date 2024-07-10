Kolkata: TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Accuses BJP's Kalyan Chaubey Of Bribery Ahead Of Maniktala Bypoll

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh | | IANS

Kolkata: A day before bypoll in four constituencies in West Bengal including Maniktala Assembly constituency, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Maniktala candidate Kalyan Chaubey for bribing him to win the poll.

Releasing an audio clip of their conversation Ghosh said that Chaubey who is also the president of All India Football Federation (AIFF) had said that he will give Ghosh a post if he helps Chaubey to win the poll.

“On Sunday, July 7 at 11:30 pm Chaubey called me for help. Chaubey had told me that if I would help him, then he would try to accommodate me in a position in a state level or national level sports organisation. He is aware that I am the convener of a committee formed for Maniktala constituency,” said Ghosh also alleging that Chaubey tried to make a dent in TMC through Ghosh.

Countering Ghosh’s claims, Chaubey said that it was a ‘courtesy call’ to a voter of that constituency and also that a portion of the audio clip is ‘doctored’.

“I have placed calls to everyone and visited everyone’s houses irrespective of political hues. Ghosh in 2019 wanted to join BJP but party didn’t take him and very recently he is going to hold a meeting with BJP leaders outside West Bengal. I don’t have call recording otherwise I would have played the same,” said Chaubey. Countering back, Ghosh said that he is ‘not’ a voter of Maniktala.

“The lie is clear. If he thinks that the portion of the audio clip is doctored, he can lodge an FIR against me at CBI or can file a defamation case. I know Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person and also know Dilip Ghosh. If I had to join BJP, I will at least not take help from Kalyan Chaubey,” said the TMC leader.

Ghosh also added that in some time he will share the entire conversation’s audio clip which will prove the claims of Kalyan Chaubey ‘false’. However, till the time of reporting Ghosh didn’t publish any more audio clips.