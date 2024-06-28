'Untold Story Of Hotel Taj Palace In Delhi Will Come Up': Kunal Ghosh Issues Veiled Threat To WB Guv CV Ananda Bose Over 'Delaying' Swearing-In Of 2 TMC MLAs; VIDEO

WB: TMC's Kunal Ghosh warned of spilling 'Hotel Taj Palace, Delhi secrets' if 2 TMC MLAs are not sworn in by Guv CV Ananda Bose | X

Kolkata, June 28: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday gave a deadline to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and warned him against "delaying" the oath taking of two TMC MLAs. In a controversial comment, Ghosh seemingly tried 'blackmail' the Governor saying, " if both our (TMC) MLAs are not sworn in by 3 pm on Monday (July 1), then from Tuesday the untold story of hotel Taj Palace in Delhi come up."

Meanwhile, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has sought Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's intervention to resolve the impasse over the oath-taking ceremony of two newly elected TMC MLAs, who staged a dharna for the second consecutive day on Friday on the Assembly premises, insisting on taking the oath inside the House despite Governor C V Ananda Bose's invitation to do so at Raj Bhavan.

What's The Issue?

The latest conflict between the Governor and the TMC broke out after a Raj Bhavan communication was sent a few days ago inviting the two newly elected MLAs, Baranagar MLA Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Bhagabangola MLA Rayat Hossain Sarkar, to be present at the Governor's House on June 26 for their swearing in ceremony.

The controversy intensified when the MLAs declined the invitation to take the oath at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, citing a convention that bypoll winners are sworn in by the Speaker or Deputy Speaker.

Instead, the two MLAs sat on a dharna in front of the BR Ambedkar statue in West Bengal Vidhan Sabha complex, and demanded the governor facilitate their oath-taking in the assembly.

Governor's Office Issues Statement On X

"It is expected of public representatives to uphold the Constitution and refrain from creating erroneous and slanderous impressions that may cast aspersions on the Governor," read the notification post from the Governor’s office on X.

"On 21.06.2024, the two newly-elected MLAs Smt. Sayantika Banerjee and Shri Reyat Hossain Sarkar were both informed that their making and subscribing Oath or Affirmation will be in Raj Bhavan on 26.06.2024 at 12.30 p.m. In response, on 24.06.2024 Smt. Sayantika Banerjee, vide her communication, while expressing gratitude requested "to reconsider your decision so that I can make and subscribe Oath or Affirmation before the Hon'ble Speaker," further read the post.

(With Agency Inputs)