Kolkata: Three of a family die after being electrocuted while charging mobile phones in waterlogged residence

Kolkata: Three members of the same family died in Khardah near Kolkata after being electrocuted while charging mobile phones in their water logged residence.

According to the officials, the three were brought dead to the hospital.

The man while charging the mobile got electrocuted and his wife and four-year-old son got electrocuted while saving the man.

The cry of the young boy prompted the neighbors to call for an immediate rescue team but nothing could be done to save them.

It can be recalled that several parts of Kolkata and its neighbouring areas remained inundated due to the heavy rainfall since wee hours of Sunday due to cyclonic circulation from North West Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal.

Traffic had come to a standstill after the thundering activities increased on Monday morning. From hospitals to airport, water was seen covering the floors due to constant rains.

However, the Met department on Tuesday forecasted another thundering weekend for Kolkata and its adjoining areas due to a new cyclonic activity over Gangetic Bay of Bengal which is moving towards the Odisha coast.

According to the weathermen, the new cyclonic circulation will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal areas of West Bengal and moderate to heavy rainfall in Kolkata and its adjoining areas.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:16 PM IST