Kolkata Steps Up Election Preparedness With High-Level Coordination Meet Ahead Of April 29 Poll Phase | Representative image

Kolkata: A coordination meeting involving poll officials, police officers and commanders of central forces took place on Sunday at Dhana Dhanya auditorium in Kolkata ahead of the second phase of election on April 29.

According to an official, the meeting took place due to assessing the overall preparedness for the second phase of the election and also to determine smooth coordination among everyone involved in the polling process.

“We have reviewed the preparedness of all 142 constituencies that are going for the poll in the second phase. The central forces were also there in the meeting,” further mentioned the official.

Notably, according to the Election Commission sources CCTV cameras will be also installed at the streets of Kolkata so that no untoward incidents take place.

Meanwhile, the CEO warns of dire consequences if any untoward incident takes place.

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Talking to the media, CEO Manoj Agarwal said, “We will take stern action against those who create trouble. The bike rides will also be monitored to ensure free, fair and smooth election. Voters should go out and cast their votes without fear.”

Agarwal also mentioned that as per plan 160 motorcycles carrying two CAPF personnel each will patrol localities across the constituencies for quick deployment.