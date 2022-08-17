Kolkata: 'Shame, horror, revulsion - I felt every emotion,' says Xavier's Prof over her Instagram bikini pic case

Representative Image

A former assistant professor at St Xavier’s University in Kolkata had earlier alleged that she was forced to quit job after a parent complained that he had noticed his son looking at photos of her in a bikini on Instagram.

The incident which happened in 2021 stated that the female faculty of the reputed educational institute was shown a complaint letter from the parent and asked to resign at the earliest. However, the professor was unaware of how the student had managed to obtain those photographs via her protected social media account.

Recently, Kolkata based professor spoke to the Indian Express and said, "Shame, horror, revulsion - I felt every emotion with agonising intensity. For many days after this episode, I was nauseous, unable to eat properly, visited by night terrors. The stress was so unbearable that it battered my immunity and I contracted Covid-19 for the second time."

"I write these things not to elicit sympathy. I write them to illustrate that arbitrary decisions taken by authorities leave behind very real and irreversible human casualties in their wake," having said so, the female faculty stated further that she was not only morally policed and harassed for her "swimsuit" images which were privately shared with selective people, but also forced to tender resignation.

The interview by the media outlet also reported more of her words, "My life has felt like a relentless nightmare for the past ten months. I am fighting this fight to reclaim my autonomy, my right, and my dignity....Clothes do not come with moral tags attached to them and say nothing about the worth of the person wearing them."