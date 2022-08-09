Kolkata: Female professor allegedly removed from job over complaint of student looking at her bikini pics

Representative Image

A former assistant professor at St Xavier’s University in Kolkata has alleged that she was forced to quit after a parent complained that he had noticed his son looking at photos of her in a bikini on Instagram, The Wire reported.

It was in 2021 that the female faculty was shown the parent's complaint letter. However, she claimed of not being aware of how the student had managed to obtain those photographs.

A social media user shared the purported complaint letter written by the parent, identified as BK Mukherjee. This is what it read, “Recently, I was appalled to find my son looking at some pictures of Prof. where she has posed in a sexually explicit way causing deliberate public exposure."

To look at a teacher dressed in her undergarments uploading pictures on social media is utterly shameful for me as a parent, since I have tried to shield my son from this kind of gross indecency and objectification of the female bodyIt is obscene, vulgar and improper for a 18 year old student to see his professor dressed in scanty clothes exhibiting her body on a public platform,” it further suggested.

