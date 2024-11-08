Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC Refuses Transfer Of Trial Outside West Bengal, WBJDF Plans Rally On Nov 9

Supreme Court of India | PTI

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to transfer trial of rape and murder incident of RG Kar outside West Bengal. The development took place while the division bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwal and Manoj Misra was hearing the suo motu case related to RG Kar rape and murder incident of junior medic on August 9.

According to the apex court sources, the lawyers verbally placed the request of transferring the trial outside the state to which the division bench verbally refused to pass any such order stating that it would be an insult to the lower courts.

The Chief Justice of India also refused to listen to another counsel when he said that the people of West Bengal have ‘lost faith in the judiciary and police of the state’.

The CBI which is investigating both the rape and murder incident and financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had submitted their sixth status report of both before the apex court.

The apex court had asked the central agency to continue with their investigation and also asked the CBI to submit their seventh status report within four weeks. The National Task Force, constituted by the Court also gave their report about suggestions about how to maintain safety in hospitals and medical professionals. The Supreme Court had asked the report of the National Task Force to be shared with all parties of the case.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front will hold another mega rally on November 9 from College Square to Esplanade. Kinjal Nanda, a protesting doctor said that ‘justice’ is not met even after three months of the crime for which they along with common people will hold the mega rally.

Dr. Anustup, another protesting doctor, had expressed his ‘disappointment’ for the development at the Supreme Court. However, lawyer and CPI (M) leader Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya also expressing his disappointment said, “Supreme Court cannot do anything on this incident.”