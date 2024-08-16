Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: IMA Announces 24-Hour Nationwide Strike Of Doctors On August 17; Check Details

X/ @manish__aman

Indian Medical Association declares nationwide strike of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 am on Saturday 17th of August to 6 am Sunday 18th of August for 24 hours. All essential services will be maintained. Casualties will be manned. Routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted.

The strike will aaffect all sectors employing modern medicine doctors. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is calling for the nation's support and understanding in standing with its doctors in this just cause.

After the brutal crime in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the hooliganism unleashed on the protesting students on the eve of Independence Day, the Indian Medical Association declares nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 am on… pic.twitter.com/O3J4Gpvpa3 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

In a notification the Indian Medical Association said," After the brutal crime in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the hooliganism unleashed on the protesting students on the eve of Independence Day, the Indian Medical Association declares nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 am on Saturday i.e 17th of August to 6 am Sunday 18th of August, for 24 hours. All essential services will be maintained. Casualties will be manned. Routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted. The withdrawal is across all the sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service. IMA requires the sympathy of the nation with the just cause of its doctors"

CBI Interrogates 5 Suspended Doctors, Give Clean Chit

News agency ANI reported that CBI summoned suspended MSVP Sanjay Vashisth, HOD Chest Dept Arunava Dutta Choudhary, Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine Rina Das, Molly Banerjee and Apurba Biswas from Forensic Medicine Department. After a hours of interrogation the CBI then gave clean chit to the five doctors in the case.

Backgrounder To The Story

A post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The victim's family has alleged that she was raped and murdered.

In response, doctors across the country have launched protests demanding justice for the deceased. Demonstrations took place in Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, where protestors held placards with messages like "Justice needs to be served," "No duty without security," and "Justice delayed is justice denied."

