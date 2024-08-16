 Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: IMA Announces 24-Hour Nationwide Strike Of Doctors On August 17; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Rape-Murder Case: IMA Announces 24-Hour Nationwide Strike Of Doctors On August 17; Check Details

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: IMA Announces 24-Hour Nationwide Strike Of Doctors On August 17; Check Details

During the nationwide strike protest all essential services will be maintained and Casualties will be manned and routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
X/ @manish__aman

Indian Medical Association declares nationwide strike of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 am on Saturday 17th of August to 6 am Sunday 18th of August for 24 hours. All essential services will be maintained. Casualties will be manned. Routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted.

The strike will aaffect all sectors employing modern medicine doctors. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is calling for the nation's support and understanding in standing with its doctors in this just cause.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Upholds Stone-Crushing Plant Closures, Cites Risk To Atal Setu; Expert Assessment Pending
Bombay HC Upholds Stone-Crushing Plant Closures, Cites Risk To Atal Setu; Expert Assessment Pending
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Fresh Violence At RG Kar Hospital During Nari Azadi Protests; Mobs Clash With Police, Cause Widespread Vandalism (VIDEO)
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Fresh Violence At RG Kar Hospital During Nari Azadi Protests; Mobs Clash With Police, Cause Widespread Vandalism (VIDEO)
Mumbai: Court Rejects Mehul Choksi’s Plea For Passport Records, Upholds Cancellation Decision
Mumbai: Court Rejects Mehul Choksi’s Plea For Passport Records, Upholds Cancellation Decision
Mumbai: BEST Bus Driver Averts Disaster With Brake Failure Near August Kranti Maidan; No Injuries Reported (VIDEO)
Mumbai: BEST Bus Driver Averts Disaster With Brake Failure Near August Kranti Maidan; No Injuries Reported (VIDEO)

In a notification the Indian Medical Association said," After the brutal crime in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the hooliganism unleashed on the protesting students on the eve of Independence Day, the Indian Medical Association declares nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 am on Saturday i.e 17th of August to 6 am Sunday 18th of August, for 24 hours. All essential services will be maintained. Casualties will be manned. Routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted. The withdrawal is across all the sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service. IMA requires the sympathy of the nation with the just cause of its doctors"

Read Also
Kolkata Police Release 60+ Photos Of Suspected Miscreants Involved In RG Kar Medical College &...
article-image

CBI Interrogates 5 Suspended Doctors, Give Clean Chit

News agency ANI reported that CBI summoned suspended MSVP Sanjay Vashisth, HOD Chest Dept Arunava Dutta Choudhary, Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine Rina Das, Molly Banerjee and Apurba Biswas from Forensic Medicine Department. After a hours of interrogation the CBI then gave clean chit to the five doctors in the case.

Backgrounder To The Story

A post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The victim's family has alleged that she was raped and murdered.

Read Also
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Special Crime Branch Summons 5 RG Kar Medical College & Hospital...
article-image

In response, doctors across the country have launched protests demanding justice for the deceased. Demonstrations took place in Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, where protestors held placards with messages like "Justice needs to be served," "No duty without security," and "Justice delayed is justice denied."

With Inputs From ANI

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Fresh Violence At RG Kar Hospital During Nari Azadi Protests; Mobs Clash...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Fresh Violence At RG Kar Hospital During Nari Azadi Protests; Mobs Clash...

Gujarat: Ahmedabad Tops In Illegal Liquor Cases Despite 1948 Prohibition; SMC Conducts 180...

Gujarat: Ahmedabad Tops In Illegal Liquor Cases Despite 1948 Prohibition; SMC Conducts 180...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: IMA Announces 24-Hour Nationwide Strike Of Doctors On August 17; Check...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: IMA Announces 24-Hour Nationwide Strike Of Doctors On August 17; Check...

‘Laapata Ladies, Goongi Gudiyas...’: Mahua Moitra Breaks Silence Over Brutal Rape & Murder Of...

‘Laapata Ladies, Goongi Gudiyas...’: Mahua Moitra Breaks Silence Over Brutal Rape & Murder Of...

‘Stop This Circus Immediately’: TV Journo SLAMMED For Covering 'Live Ops' Of J&K Police, Putting...

‘Stop This Circus Immediately’: TV Journo SLAMMED For Covering 'Live Ops' Of J&K Police, Putting...