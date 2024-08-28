 Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CPI (M) And BJP Slam CM Mamata Banerjee For Policy Reversals, Demand Resignation Over 'Nabanna Abhiyaan'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Rape-Murder Case: CPI (M) And BJP Slam CM Mamata Banerjee For Policy Reversals, Demand Resignation Over 'Nabanna Abhiyaan'

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CPI (M) And BJP Slam CM Mamata Banerjee For Policy Reversals, Demand Resignation Over 'Nabanna Abhiyaan'

Referring to Tuesday’s Nabanna Abhiyaan, senior CPI (M) leader and politburo member Sujan Chakraborty mentioned that she is practicing ‘opposite’ of what she had earlier preached.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 01:57 AM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Mamata Banerjee/Facebook

Kolkata: It is a known fact that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rose to power after several struggles and protests against the erstwhile Left Front government.

After fighting over several issues by the Left Front government, which according to her was not in favor of common people, Mamata ousted 34 years of the Left regime and came to power in 2011.

CPI (M) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) feel that the common people are now ‘aware’ that whatever she had promised before coming to power, she is doing exactly ‘opposite’ now.

Referring to Tuesday’s Nabanna Abhiyaan, senior CPI (M) leader and politburo member Sujan Chakraborty mentioned that she is practicing ‘opposite’ of what she had earlier preached.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Court Sentences 55-Year-Old Man To 12 Years Imprisonment For Repeatedly Assaulting Minor Under POCSO Act
Mumbai: Court Sentences 55-Year-Old Man To 12 Years Imprisonment For Repeatedly Assaulting Minor Under POCSO Act
Navi Mumbai: Ulwe Woman's Pursuit Of Stolen Purse Results In Seizure Of Cocaine Worth ₹43 Lakh, Nigerian Suspect Arrested
Navi Mumbai: Ulwe Woman's Pursuit Of Stolen Purse Results In Seizure Of Cocaine Worth ₹43 Lakh, Nigerian Suspect Arrested
Mumbai: BMC Launches GreenTags Pilot Project In Malabar Hill To Boost Waste Segregation And Improve Management
Mumbai: BMC Launches GreenTags Pilot Project In Malabar Hill To Boost Waste Segregation And Improve Management
Mumbai: IIHL Informed NCLT Of Plans To Rebrand Insolvent Reliance Capital Under 'IndusInd' Brand
Mumbai: IIHL Informed NCLT Of Plans To Rebrand Insolvent Reliance Capital Under 'IndusInd' Brand

“People of the state are now understanding what she is doing. Before coming to power, she had called 73 strikes and now they (TMC) say they are against strikes,” said Chakraborty.

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Shamik Bhattacharya said, “Women are not safe in the state where the Chief Minister is also a woman. She should immediately resign. The common people got aware.”

However, political analyst Udayan Bandhopadhyay stated that Mamata Banerjee always protested over an ‘issue’.

“All the protests that Mamata Banerjee did had an issue. This Nabanna Abhiyaan became a partisan act and is issueless. We all are pained by the brutal incident that took place at RG Kar. Following which social movements started but protest at Nabanna with only chants of CM’s resignation is issueless,” added Bandhopadhyay.

Read Also
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 'Why Is CM Mamata Banerjee Silent?' Devendra Fadnavis Questions...
article-image

Another poll analyst Shubhamoy Maitra said, “It is very clear that now the position of Mamata Banerjee amongst the liberal intellectual Bengali middle class is not as enviable as during 2006-2011. Unfortunately, the percentage of votes with this class is not large enough to have an effect in elections. Thus, it is to be seen whether the present efforts of hitting the streets can be compared with the 'street fighter' image and political success of Mamata Banerjee.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CPI (M) And BJP Slam CM Mamata Banerjee For Policy Reversals, Demand...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CPI (M) And BJP Slam CM Mamata Banerjee For Policy Reversals, Demand...

'Chai, Bakarwadi & Sachin Tendulkar': Chitale Bandhu's Heartwarming Ad Film Commemorating Brand's...

'Chai, Bakarwadi & Sachin Tendulkar': Chitale Bandhu's Heartwarming Ad Film Commemorating Brand's...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Clashes Erupt Between Protesters And Police Over 'Nabanna Abhiyaan';...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Clashes Erupt Between Protesters And Police Over 'Nabanna Abhiyaan';...

Kolkata: BJP Calls For 12-Hour Strike Over Police Action During ‘Nabanna Abhiyaan’ Protests; TMC...

Kolkata: BJP Calls For 12-Hour Strike Over Police Action During ‘Nabanna Abhiyaan’ Protests; TMC...

VIDEO: BRS Leader K Kavitha Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 165 Days In Prison

VIDEO: BRS Leader K Kavitha Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 165 Days In Prison