Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh, Police Officer For Allegedly Destroying Evidence & Delaying FIR

Kolkata: In a major development in the rape and murder case of a female doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the CBI on Saturday arrested ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and a police officer for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence. Sandip Ghosh and the police officer are accused of delay in registering the FIR in connection with the case and tampering the evidence in the brutal rape and murder of the post-graduate trainee doctor inside the hospital.

Earlier, Ghosh was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a different case of alleged financial misconduct. He was sent to judicial custody till September 23 and he is currently in custody. The arrested police officer has been identified as Abhijit Mandal who is the SHO of Tala Police Station.

The Calcutta High Court has given the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation into the rape and murder case by September 17.

The CBI conducted second polygraph test on ex-principal Sandip Ghosh on August 26 as part of their investigation into the brutal rape and murder of the female doctor at the state-run hospital.

The body of a 31-year-old doctor was found in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Autopsy reports indicated that she was brutally raped before being murdered. The main accused in the case Sanjay Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police after the initial investigation.

The students have staged a protest outside West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence demanding the live telecast of the talks between them and the CM. Mamata Banerjee has refused their demand of live telecast of the talks after which the students staged protest outside her residence.