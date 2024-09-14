Kolkata Blast VIDEO: Ragpicker Injured In Explosion At SN Banerjee Road; Investigation Underway

Ragpicker Injured In Explosion At SN Banerjee Road | X | PTI

Kolkata: A ragpicker has reportedly sustained injuries after blast in Kolkata, West Bengal on Saturday. The incident occurred at the crossing of Blochmann Street and S.N. Banerjee Road in the afternoon around 1:45 PM. The police and the bomb disposal squad have reached the spot and further investigation is underway in connection with the matter.

The Kolkata Police released a statement over the blast and provided details regarding the incident. The police said that the Taltala Police Station received information about the blast and they reached the spot immediately after receiving the information about the blast.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

They initiated an inquiry into the blast which was reported at the intersection of Blochmann Street and S.N. Banerjee Road in central Kolkata. A 58-year-old ragpicker identified as Bapi Das has reportedly injured his right wrist in the blast. A plastic gunny bag was found at the scene. The onlookers claimed that the blast took place in the bag. The BDDS have cleared the area and forensic investigation is underway.

The Kolkata Police said, "Information was received at around 13.45 hrs that at the x-ing of Blochmann St and S N Banerjee Rd an incident of blast took place and one person/rag picker was injured. Accordingly, OC Taltala went there and learnt that injured was removed to NRS & has sustained injury on his right wrist. The area was cordoned with security tape and then Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) team was called. Accordingly, BDDS personnel reached, checked the bag and the vicinity. After their clearance, traffic was allowed."