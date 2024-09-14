 Kolkata Blast VIDEO: Ragpicker Injured In Explosion At SN Banerjee Road; Investigation Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Blast VIDEO: Ragpicker Injured In Explosion At SN Banerjee Road; Investigation Underway

Kolkata Blast VIDEO: Ragpicker Injured In Explosion At SN Banerjee Road; Investigation Underway

The Kolkata Police released a statement over the blast and provided details regarding the incident. The police said that the Taltala Police Station received information about the blast and they reached the spot immediately after receiving the information about the blast.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Ragpicker Injured In Explosion At SN Banerjee Road | X | PTI

Kolkata: A ragpicker has reportedly sustained injuries after blast in Kolkata, West Bengal on Saturday. The incident occurred at the crossing of Blochmann Street and S.N. Banerjee Road in the afternoon around 1:45 PM. The police and the bomb disposal squad have reached the spot and further investigation is underway in connection with the matter.

The Kolkata Police released a statement over the blast and provided details regarding the incident. The police said that the Taltala Police Station received information about the blast and they reached the spot immediately after receiving the information about the blast.

Read Also
Chandigarh Grenade Blast Case Cracked: Punjab Police Arrest Key Perpetrator Linked To ISI, Babbar...
article-image

They initiated an inquiry into the blast which was reported at the intersection of Blochmann Street and S.N. Banerjee Road in central Kolkata. A 58-year-old ragpicker identified as Bapi Das has reportedly injured his right wrist in the blast. A plastic gunny bag was found at the scene. The onlookers claimed that the blast took place in the bag. The BDDS have cleared the area and forensic investigation is underway.

The Kolkata Police said, "Information was received at around 13.45 hrs that at the x-ing of Blochmann St and S N Banerjee Rd an incident of blast took place and one person/rag picker was injured. Accordingly, OC Taltala went there and learnt that injured was removed to NRS & has sustained injury on his right wrist. The area was cordoned with security tape and then Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) team was called. Accordingly, BDDS personnel reached, checked the bag and the vicinity. After their clearance, traffic was allowed."

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Blast VIDEO: Ragpicker Injured In Explosion At SN Banerjee Road; Investigation Underway
Kolkata Blast VIDEO: Ragpicker Injured In Explosion At SN Banerjee Road; Investigation Underway
Diljit Dosanjh Earned ₹234 Crore During Dil-Luminati Tour In US, Reveals Manager: 'Tickets Were Sold For ₹54 Lakh'
Diljit Dosanjh Earned ₹234 Crore During Dil-Luminati Tour In US, Reveals Manager: 'Tickets Were Sold For ₹54 Lakh'
RBI Reschedules Eid-e-Milad Holiday To September 18: Know Everything About It
RBI Reschedules Eid-e-Milad Holiday To September 18: Know Everything About It
Solarium Green Energy Ltd. Files DRHP For SME IPO; 55 Lakh Shares Could Go For Bidding In Public Issue
Solarium Green Energy Ltd. Files DRHP For SME IPO; 55 Lakh Shares Could Go For Bidding In Public Issue

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Blast VIDEO: Ragpicker Injured In Explosion At SN Banerjee Road; Investigation Underway

Kolkata Blast VIDEO: Ragpicker Injured In Explosion At SN Banerjee Road; Investigation Underway

Video: Out On Morning Walk, Elderly Woman’s Chain Snatched By Bike-Borne Men In UP’s Lucknow 

Video: Out On Morning Walk, Elderly Woman’s Chain Snatched By Bike-Borne Men In UP’s Lucknow 

India's Zorawar Light Tank Successfully Completes Trial; Here Is All You Need To Know

India's Zorawar Light Tank Successfully Completes Trial; Here Is All You Need To Know

'Increasing India's Prestige On American Soil?': Visibly Angry PM Modi Lashes Out At Rahul Gandhi...

'Increasing India's Prestige On American Soil?': Visibly Angry PM Modi Lashes Out At Rahul Gandhi...

ED Arrests Four Persons From Tamil Nadu In Cyber Fraud Case

ED Arrests Four Persons From Tamil Nadu In Cyber Fraud Case