Kolkata Protest: After Reconstruction Of Violence Sequence, BJP Holds 'Tiranga Yatra' | X

Kolkata: Two more arrested on Monday for creating violence during students protest on July 24 pushing the total arrest to 16.

The two arrested on Monday are identified as 35-year-old Wakar Azam, a resident of the Karaya area in Park Circus, and 32-year-old Javed Akhtar of Garden Reach.

Out of 16, five accused were taken to the violence spot at Esplanade area for reconstruction of the sequence of events.

“The investigation is being carried out on the basis of evidence, including video footage, digital material. Reconstruction of the crime was needed to see whether more people are involved in the violence. If it is established then more arrests will be made,” said a senior police officer.

West Bengal shows its support for PM Narendra Modi 🔥



25,000+ Bengali nationalists joined the Tiranga Yatra from Sealdah to Dorina Crossing. pic.twitter.com/LTtl6KPPEY — Sunny Raj (@SunnyRajBJP) July 27, 2026

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out two separate ‘Tiranga Yatras’ in both north and south Kolkata countering CJP’s protest on NEET paper leak.

Talking to the media, state industry minister Tapas Roy said, “There is no compromise with the integrity of the country. We will defeat the design of the ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ at any cost. We will not tolerate any plan to divide the country.”

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State minister Agnimitra Paul said, “It won’t be tolerated that some miscreants want to divide the country. These miscreants are using students as scapegoats. They are using students to place their demands. How can the lifting of abrogation of article 370 come in students’ protest.”

Interestingly, after ‘Tiranga Yatra’ the state government will also organize ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign across the state from August 9 to 17.