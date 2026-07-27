West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari To Meet NCPI MPs At The National Capital | X

Kolkata, July 27: Speculation started over fresh defections after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari agreed to meet rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who had defected to NCPI at Banga Bhawan in the national capital on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, rebel MP Shatabdi Roy said that they will meet the Chief Minister to discuss certain things.

“We all came to serve the common public. We will discuss work only and if anyone has to say anything or discuss any problems, that will be shared with the Chief Minister,” added Roy.

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Another rebel MP, Rachana Banerjee, however, nullified the speculation of fresh defection.

“There will be speculation of many things but that is not the reality. We will only discuss work,” said Banerjee.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “There is no value in MPs meeting with the Chief Minister. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari himself has no value.”

Meanwhile, Roy along with MP Abhishek Banerjee met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to request him to return the ‘old’ sitting arrangements of the TMC MPs.

“We have also spoken about disqualification of the 20 MPs who have defected to NCPI,” Roy added.