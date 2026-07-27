 Kolkata NEET Protest Violence: 14 Arrested Sent To Two-Day Police Custody
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Kolkata NEET Protest Violence: 14 Arrested Sent To Two-Day Police Custody

Fourteen people arrested in connection with the violence during the July 24 NEET paper leak protest in Kolkata have been remanded to two days of police custody and will be produced before court again on July 28. Police have identified 70 suspects in the clashes. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged anti-social and fundamentalist elements instigated the violence, while the probe continues.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, July 27, 2026, 12:18 AM IST
Kolkata NEET Protest Violence: 14 Arrested Sent To Two-Day Police Custody
Kolkata NEET Protest Violence: 14 Arrested Sent To Two-Day Police Custody | PTI

Kolkata: 14 people who got arrested in violence during NEET paper leak protest on July 24 given two days of police custody.

According to the police sources, the arrested people will again be produced before the session court on July 28 for further order.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday had stated that out of anger anti-socials have instigated violence in the NEET protest that took place in Kolkata last Friday.

“The perpetrators are fundamentalist and their main intention was to instigate violence. The real NEET protesters are not involved in this barbaric incident. The radical group had instigated violence due to anger for intensified scrutiny of documents and funding sources of Khariji madrasas, for cancellation of illegally issued OBC certificates and stricter enforcement of the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1950,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari also mentioned that a section of people imposing themselves as students created tension due to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s new rules to curb sound pollution.

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Police have so far identified 70 persons involved in the violence during the rally where several journalists and also police got injured due to the violence.

Referring to alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) links of one of the accused, identified as Afroz, the West Bengal Chief Minister mentioned that the people of the state are aware that TMC always appeases ‘Jamaati’ elements. 

“Such elements even have problems singing ‘Vande Mataram’. Through appropriate legal process, we will make the state completely free of such criminals,” further added Adhikari.

Earlier this day, Adhikari had paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil War and recalled the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

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